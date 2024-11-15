12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Trading Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. 16,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
12244 (ASM.V) Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.91.
12244 (ASM.V) Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.
