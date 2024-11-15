1,000 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.