Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Sells $18,180.00 in Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $18,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,609,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,801,827.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $16,740.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $17,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $17,640.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $17,340.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $17,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $17,840.00.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 66.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Zynex by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 68.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

