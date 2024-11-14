Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 9,823 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.