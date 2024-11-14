Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 2,368 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $167.34 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.28 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,165,078 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICFI

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.