Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $388.34 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $282.35 and a one year high of $390.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.94 and a 200 day moving average of $346.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

