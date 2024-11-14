Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 5,819 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $105.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,705.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

