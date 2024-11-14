Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,237 shares of company stock worth $2,914,414 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $72.22 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

