Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 12,075 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $88,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,628.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 25,085 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $189,893.45.
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
Shares of SERA stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 533.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
