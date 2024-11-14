Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 12,075 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $88,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,628.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 25,085 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $189,893.45.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of SERA stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 533.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

