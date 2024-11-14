ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $26.88. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 354,965 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZK. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

