Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS YNGFF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Yangzijiang Financial alerts:

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.