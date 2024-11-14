XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.27) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
In other news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.31), for a total value of £223,880.50 ($288,097.41). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.
