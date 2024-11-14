Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.18, but opened at $30.08. Xometry shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 62,391 shares.

Specifically, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $367,356.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,408. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XMTR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

