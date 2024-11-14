Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $109,968.21 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $367,356.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XMTR stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

