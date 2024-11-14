Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XBIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 10,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.