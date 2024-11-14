Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

