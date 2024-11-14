Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,786,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 20,583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,769.7 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

About Wynn Macau

See Also

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

