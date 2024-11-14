Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,786,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 20,583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,769.7 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
About Wynn Macau
