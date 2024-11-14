Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41.06 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $49.48 million and $41.06 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,905.71 or 1.00075589 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88,836.30 or 0.99997460 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 135,669,144 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 166,167,521.35840002. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38200125 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3372 active market(s) with $47,969,164.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars.

