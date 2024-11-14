WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QMID traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.