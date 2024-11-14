White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

White Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WHGOF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

