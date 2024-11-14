White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
White Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WHGOF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
White Gold Company Profile
