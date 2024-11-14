What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for EWBC FY2024 Earnings?

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.11. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $107.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,276. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.