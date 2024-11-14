What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AMP Q2 Earnings?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.35 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $559.89 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $569.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

