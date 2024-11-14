What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for ALGT FY2027 Earnings?

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will earn $12.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

