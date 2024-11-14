What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for TERN Q1 Earnings?

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of TERN opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $476.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

