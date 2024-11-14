Weyco Group Declares Special Cash DividendOn November 5, 2024, Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) announced a special one-time cash dividend of $2.00 per share. The Board of Directors declared this dividend which will result in a total cash outlay of a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Weyco Group’s 8K filing here.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading