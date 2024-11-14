Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.58. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
