Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.65 price target on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.02.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 72.61%.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

