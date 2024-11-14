Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Wereldhave Stock Performance
Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.
