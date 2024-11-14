Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

About Wereldhave

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.