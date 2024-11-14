Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $16.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 145,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

