Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aramark (ARMK)

11/12/2024 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2024 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2024 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2024 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

ARMK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 525,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. Aramark has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,141,000 after buying an additional 98,506 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 681,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Aramark by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,618,000 after buying an additional 3,430,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aramark by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after buying an additional 720,738 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

