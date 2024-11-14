Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2024 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – CMS Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2024 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

10/15/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after acquiring an additional 851,364 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $47,082,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

