Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM):

11/11/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $55.50 to $59.50. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.50 to $55.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

