Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $1,042,161.12 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,161.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,932.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 1,274,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $107,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

