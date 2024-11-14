Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $1,042,161.12 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,161.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,932.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 1,274,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $107,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

