Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 79,863 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 79,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,142,040.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,301. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

WEAV stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Weave Communications by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

