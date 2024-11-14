Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 421 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $557.73 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

