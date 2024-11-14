Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $261.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $263.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $16,415,812. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

