Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $307,000.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $265.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.25. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $197.38 and a 52 week high of $267.35.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

