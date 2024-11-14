Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 5,613 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,084,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,674 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,722,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 758,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 148,841 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,750,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 103,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

