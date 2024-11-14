Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

