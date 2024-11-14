Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.6% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Waste Management by 417.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after acquiring an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

WM stock opened at $225.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.73 and a 1 year high of $226.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

