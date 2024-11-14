Walter Stanley Berman Sells 8,655 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMP stock opened at $559.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $569.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

