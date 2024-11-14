Walt Disney Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 220,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical volume of 94,757 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $8.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,923,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

