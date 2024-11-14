Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.35 and last traded at $154.49. 208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.66.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Wacoal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.