VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the October 15th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VS MEDIA Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of VSME stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 40,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,521. VS MEDIA has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.
About VS MEDIA
