VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the October 15th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of VSME stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 40,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,521. VS MEDIA has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

