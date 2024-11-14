Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Voestalpine Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

