Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viridien Stock Performance

Shares of CGGYY remained flat at $42.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Viridien has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.82.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

