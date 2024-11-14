Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in October

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viridien Stock Performance
Shares of CGGYY remained flat at $42.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Viridien has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.82.
About Viridien
