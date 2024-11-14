Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 238.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

