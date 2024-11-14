VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USTB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

