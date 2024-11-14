Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 88,644 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $90,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

