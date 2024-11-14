Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,513 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $100,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $227,218,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $327.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.57 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

